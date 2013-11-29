Nov 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nationwide Building Society's issuance of a new type of capital security is positive for the UK building society sector as it establishes an additional external source of core capital, Fitch Ratings says.

It is the first capital instrument for building societies that is included in Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios.

Capital ratios are sound for UK building societies, but non-risk-weighted leverage metrics are high for Nationwide and Coventry and external loss-absorbing capital sources have so far been limited. Existing capital instruments for building societies, such as permanent interest-bearing shares or profit-participating deferred shares, do not qualify as Basel III CET1 capital and are being phased out. We do not include them in FCC, our primary capital measure.

The new instrument, core capital deferred shares (CCDS), will be included in FCC as there is full flexibility to absorb losses. The securities are the most junior-ranking investments in the society, perpetual and have fully discretionary distributions. They also qualify as CET1 capital under Basel III, while being consistent with principles of mutuality.

If Nationwide's debut issuance establishes a wider market for CCDS, building societies should gain additional flexibility to raise capital, including when under stress. But as profitability for the sector is modest at best, a capital instrument with up to 15% return in this case may not be overly economical, especially as most societies have leverage and capital ratios well above regulatory requirements. While the deal was reported to be 3.5x oversubscribed, investor appetite may be limited for smaller issuers.

Nationwide's regulatory capital ratios benefit from the use of the internal ratings-based approach, but its leverage is high relative to peers. The society has to reduce leverage by end-2015 and has agreed plans to achieve its target organically with the regulator, not including any CCDS issuance. Nevertheless, the GBP500m CCDS deal could improve Nationwide's leverage ratio, which was 2.11% at end-1H13 after adjustments from the UK regulator, by around 20bp. The 10.25% distribution shows the high cost of issuing CET1 instruments, although this was within market expectations.