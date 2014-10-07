(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the move by
People's Bank of China (PBOC) to loosen mortgage rules will help
stimulate
demand from home upgraders in the current slowdown. However it
will also
facilitate speculation, because banks offering the mortgages
would have
difficulty in differentiating end-users from speculators.
If this develops into another cycle of excessive investment and
speculation, it
may slow down the homebuilding sector's restructuring and hurt
the industry's
development in the long term. However, the extent of Chinese
housing demand
recovery will also depend on how local banks react to this
policy change and if
it results in new loan growth.
The latest changes in PBOC's policies will expand the pool of
eligible
homebuyers in applying for mortgage loans and increase the
amount they can
borrow by categorising upgraders who have fully repaid their
existing loans as
first-time homebuyers. In addition, for cities that do not
impose home purchase
restrictions, buyers who already own more than one property
without an unpaid
mortgage can apply for a home loan, subject to banks' discretion
in deciding on
the proportion of down payment and mortgage rates.
Fitch says PBOC's measures will particularly support the robust
growth in demand
from homebuyers who intend to acquire better properties to
improve living
conditions, because upgraders are able to enjoy benefits of a
mortgage as
first-time buyers. In addition, Fitch believes regional markets
facing excess
housing supply may take longer to recover as banks may curtail
risk exposures to
such markets.
Other changes include an increase in development funding for the
construction of
low-cost housing and redevelopment of shantytowns. There will
also be an
increase in the range of housing loans on offer by encouraging
the development
of mortgage-backed securities or other long-term financial
securities,
especially for mortgages on first-time house buyers and
upgraders.
Fitch believes the increased availability of more market-driven
financing
options would cut Chinese homebuilders' financing costs in the
medium term.
Developers with strong credit profiles will be allowed to pursue
broader
financing channels domestically, for example, through the use of
REITS, project
financing and the interbank financing market.
