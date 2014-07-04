(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 03 (Fitch) The 30 June decision by the
China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) to amend the calculation of bank
loan/deposit
ratios (LDRs) is part of an ongoing targeted easing of liquidity
conditions.
Spurring growth of lending to small/micro enterprises (MSEs) has
the potential
to hurt bank credit profiles over the medium term, says Fitch
Ratings.
The LDR change targets MSEs and the agricultural sector while
continuing to
restrict the growth of total credit, as with an earlier
selective reduction in
reserve requirement ratios. The policy decision reflects the
ongoing challenge
of regulators as they seek to rebalance the economy away from
capital investment
and reduce the role of the shadow banking sector while avoiding
a sharp economic
slowdown.
The new calculation excludes foreign-currency loans and deposits
while also
relaxing some of the qualifications for both the numerator and
denominator of
the ratio. Six types of loans targeting the agricultural and the
MSE sector will
be removed from the numerator, and negotiable certificates of
deposits (NCDs)
and deposits from an overseas parent bank will be allowed as
part of the
denominator. The action may result in lower reported LDRs for
some banks, but
will not alter liquidity positions in the near term, nor is it
certain that it
will give a meaningful boost to growth in loans to borrowers
most in need.
As a standalone change, the decision should not have a
significant impact on the
asset-risk profiles of the banks in Fitch's portfolio. That
said, this is part
of a wider policy trend toward re-orienting bank lending toward
MSEs. In
addition to changes to LDRs and RRRs which ease MSE credit,
regulators have also
lowered the risk weightings applied to MSE loans used in
calculating capital
ratios. Forthcoming interest-rate liberalisation will also
incentivise banks to
increase exposure to higher-yielding sectors, which is likely to
include MSEs.
MSEs tend to be more vulnerable during economic downturns, and
more sensitive to
economic cycles. So this could have a negative impact on the
credit profile of
the banking sector over the medium term, by further enabling
increased credit
for a sector which is generally associated with higher credit
risk. There are
also risks should loans to MSEs be re-routed into property or
other speculative
investments such as shadow banking products, which would
undermine the
government's objectives to reduce funding to these areas.
People's Bank of China data confirms that MSE lending is one of
the higher
growth areas for Chinese banks. MSE credit grew by 13.7% in
2013, which was
several percentage points higher than that for large and medium
corporations -
10.4% and 9.8% loan growth was recorded for large and medium
enterprises,
respectively. New loans for MSEs totalled CNY2trn and accounted
for 44% of total
new corporate loans in 2013, up from CNY1.7trn and 36% in 2012.
From a liabilities perspective, the new LDR calculation has the
potential to
alter Chinese bank's funding structures. The broadening of the
definition of
deposits means that banks could increase their use of NCDs and
bonds to fund
lending to certain sectors relative to deposits.
