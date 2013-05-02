(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) The enhanced disclosure proposed
in the
Australasian Retail Credit Association's (ARCA) draft reporting
code of conduct
could ultimately improve underwriting by providing more detail
about borrowers'
behaviour, Fitch Ratings says. The Code would be an important
step towards
greater disclosure and transparency, giving lenders a more
comprehensive and
detailed picture of retail borrowers' credit history.
Under the Code, credit bureaus would be allowed to collect a
broader range of
information including the date at which a credit account was
opened, the type of
credit account, the date at which the credit account was closed,
any credit
limits on opened accounts and repayment performance history.
This will be in
addition to data already provided on default history.
Under a reciprocity principal, ARCA members who provide all the
performance data
that can be collected under the Code will have access to a full
set of pooled
data across asset classes, which will also help give them a
fuller picture of a
borrower's past performance. ARCA's members include the four
largest Australian
banks and other lenders, which between them account for the vast
majority of
mortgage lending activity in Australia, along with credit card
and auto finance
companies.
The Code should enable lenders to make finer distinctions within
their existing
risk categories. In particular, we think that having access to
information such
as the frequency with which some borrowers open and close credit
card accounts,
or whether a borrower periodically moves in and out of 60+ day
arrears, would
enable a lender to identify borrowers who are performing, but
may be more
vulnerable to a change in their economic circumstances.
Ultimately the Code may help lenders provide products that are
better tailored
for different types of borrower, and refine risk-based pricing.
In structured
finance transactions, it may help investors distinguish between
pools of
borrowers. However, these benefits will depend on how
effectively credit
providers use the data.
The proposed changes have minor limitations, such as the
non-disclosure to
credit bureaus of default information for borrowers that have
requested
forbearance while their request is considered. However,
borrowers are typically
not in this position for long periods, and therefore we believe
this provision
will have limited impact on consumer credit reporting and
assessment.
ARCA has requested responses to its consultation by 5 May.
Contact:
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
Structured Finance
+61 2 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd.
Level 15
77 King Street
Sydney
NSW 2000
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
