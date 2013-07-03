(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Additional unorthodox measures targeting banks, like the one-off financial transaction tax (FTT) planned for 2013, could further reduce foreign parents' commitment to Hungary's banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. This could ultimately lead to downward revisions of parent support-driven ratings for the banks. However, although parent banks with a large presence in Hungary have generally rationed funding for their subsidiaries, they did provide large capital injections in 2011 and 2012 and we expect most to retain their presence in the market.

High credit risks, weak economic activity and a punitive bank levy are likely to lead to a third consecutive annual loss for the sector in 2013, even before considering the new FTT. The new charge (about HUF75bn or EUR250m) could wipe out almost a quarter of the sector's pre-tax profits. But the impact will vary significantly from bank to bank as a handful of lenders generate most of the sector's profits.

The banks are unlikely to be able to pass the one-off FTT on to customers in full due to the retroactive nature of this charge, as it is calculated as 208% of the financial transaction tax paid by banks between January-April 2013. Consequently, we believe that the tax will result in another one-off loss for the banks and potentially further reduce foreign banks' willingness to commit funding to their subsidiaries.

The new one-off FTT is on top of a substantial special bank levy of around HUF120bn (about EUR400m) paid annually since 2010. The authorities planned to halve the special bank levy in 2013 and then abandon it, but reversed this commitment to make the levy permanent.

Italy's Intesa has already indicated that it is ready to take actions to further reduce its presence in the Hungarian market because the operating and regulatory environment is challenging. We believe there is somewhat greater uncertainty about the parent bank's long-term commitment to its Hungarian subsidiary relative to others in Central and Eastern Europe, resulting in a two-notch difference between the ratings of Intesa and CIB Bank (BBB-/Negative).