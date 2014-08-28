(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, August 28 (Fitch) The reshuffle of the French
government for the
second time in five months highlights the political challenges
in pushing
through structural reforms in the face of a stagnant economy,
Fitch Ratings
says.
The reshuffle is likely to strengthen the government's
commitment to its reform
programme, but our base case is that the government's approach
will remain
gradualist in order to maintain political support for reform.
French Prime Minister Michel Valls announced a new ministerial
line-up on
Tuesday, after the departure of economy minister Arnaud
Montebourg and two other
ministers. Montebourg's successor is Emmanuel Macron, an
economic adviser to
President Francois Hollande.
The impact of the changes will depend on any new policy plans
that emerge, and
whether the new-look government commands a workable
parliamentary majority
heading into negotiations around the 2015 budget in the autumn.
This would
reduce policy uncertainty and implementation risk. Montebourg
had been critical
of fiscal consolidation, and the president's office said it
wants "coherence,
respect, and solidarity" regarding reforms.
Since taking office in 2012, the Socialist government has
started to implement
reforms, with a recent focus on supply-side measures such as
reducing non-labour
costs for firms. President Hollande last week restated his
commitment to two key
elements of his fiscal plan - tax cuts aimed at boosting growth,
and EUR50bn of
expenditure measures.
The impact of recent reforms is unclear but in our view they do
not look
sufficient to reverse the decline in long-term growth and
competitiveness. We
think estimates of long-term growth potential around 1.5% are
plausible. A weak
labour market will constrain private consumption, while an
uncertain economic
outlook and low profit margins will subdue business investment.
Weakened
competitiveness limits the boost from exports, and fiscal
consolidation will
weigh on economic activity.
Risks to growth are to the downside, as exemplified by recent
data that showed
the economy failed to grow again in 2Q14. This prompted the
government to cut
its economic growth forecast for 2014 to 0.5% from 1%, and say
growth in 2015
would be not much above 1%, versus a previous forecast of 1.7%.
These changes bring the government's forecasts closer to our own
- we forecast
real GDP to increase by 0.7% this year and 1.2% next - and have
no impact on our
deficit forecasts, which already envisage France missing its
2015 deficit target
of 3% of GDP under the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure.
France's gross general government debt (GGGD) is high at 93.5%
of GDP (end-2013)
but is compatible with the sovereign's 'AA+' rating, assuming
that government
debt will steadily decline in the medium term. The unprecedented
nature of the
current consolidation also means fiscal risks are to the
downside.
Sluggish growth and fiscal slippage are credit negative, and
this is reflected
in the ratings sensitivities outlined when we affirmed France's
'AA+'/Stable
rating in June. Public finances materially weaker than our
projections could
lead to a negative rating action. A stronger recovery in
economic confidence and
activity, helped by sustained implementation of deep and
comprehensive
structural reforms, would be rating positive.
