(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
This week's announcement of new mortgage regulation to raise the minimum downpayment for
additional property purchases in Indonesia should help temper the rapid growth in house prices
over the last three years, Fitch Ratings says. We believe the market will remain
attractive despite slower growth in property prices, and developers will be able
to weather the more challenging operating environment.
The central bank's new rules effective from 30 September should limit
speculative buying so that property prices can appreciate more slowly. The
average selling price of residential properties surged by almost 30% yoy to
July, with some segments rising by over 80%.
Bank Indonesia's lower loan-to-value caps may help temper growth, while we
already expected demand to moderate over the next 12 months, especially for
properties at the middle-income level and above. Demand is likely to decline as
buyers delay purchases and hold on to more liquid assets amid the general
economic uncertainty. This is likely to have a greater impact on property price
growth than the new LTV rules, because properties financed through mortgages are
not yet a substantial portion of overall property purchases - especially for
upper-middle segment.
Nevertheless, Fitch anticipates some developers may extend longer instalment
periods to compensate for higher downpayments, hence increasing their
working-capital requirements.
A slowdown in the property market is bound to lower presales growth and compress
the overall margins of developers. However, the credit profiles of Fitch-rated
property developers are sufficiently resilient to withstand a worsening
operating environment. Sufficient liquidity buffers and well-spread debt
maturity profiles mitigate the risks. Developers also have the flexibility to
conserve cash and scale back landbank expansion with existing land bank
reserves, averaging over five years of future development.
In the long term, Indonesia's emerging middle class should support property
growth. Other factors that support our favourable view include a high
urbanisation rate, a young population and low mortgage rates. Jakarta, in
particular, and the surrounding area, will be an important driver for
residential and commercial property.