This week's announcement of new mortgage regulation to raise the minimum downpayment for additional property purchases in Indonesia should help temper the rapid growth in house prices over the last three years, Fitch Ratings says. We believe the market will remain attractive despite slower growth in property prices, and developers will be able to weather the more challenging operating environment.

The central bank's new rules effective from 30 September should limit speculative buying so that property prices can appreciate more slowly. The average selling price of residential properties surged by almost 30% yoy to July, with some segments rising by over 80%.

Bank Indonesia's lower loan-to-value caps may help temper growth, while we already expected demand to moderate over the next 12 months, especially for properties at the middle-income level and above. Demand is likely to decline as buyers delay purchases and hold on to more liquid assets amid the general economic uncertainty. This is likely to have a greater impact on property price growth than the new LTV rules, because properties financed through mortgages are not yet a substantial portion of overall property purchases - especially for upper-middle segment.

Nevertheless, Fitch anticipates some developers may extend longer instalment periods to compensate for higher downpayments, hence increasing their working-capital requirements.

A slowdown in the property market is bound to lower presales growth and compress the overall margins of developers. However, the credit profiles of Fitch-rated property developers are sufficiently resilient to withstand a worsening operating environment. Sufficient liquidity buffers and well-spread debt maturity profiles mitigate the risks. Developers also have the flexibility to conserve cash and scale back landbank expansion with existing land bank reserves, averaging over five years of future development.

In the long term, Indonesia's emerging middle class should support property growth. Other factors that support our favourable view include a high urbanisation rate, a young population and low mortgage rates. Jakarta, in particular, and the surrounding area, will be an important driver for residential and commercial property.