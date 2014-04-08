(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views the entry
of the
International Financial Corporation (IFC) and the Corporacion
Andina de Fomento
(CAF) as shareholders of Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional S.A.
(FDN)
positively. With the capitalization of USD120 million (USD70
million from IFC
and USD50 million from CAF) these supranationals will have a
stake of
approximately 30% of FDN. This transaction also strengthens
FDN's capital and
will enhance its capacity to mobilize resources to meet the
financing
requirements of infrastructure projects in Colombia.
Currently, FDN is a fundamental part of Colombia's
infrastructure investment
agenda in terms of 4G concessions, energy, transportation, and
financing other
long-term projects. This capital infusion will help the company
face the new
challenges derived from the widening if its social objectives
and the
diversification of portfolio products (Decree 4174/11).
FDN is developing new credit solutions that will permit the
financing of
infrastructure projects at all stages of development and will
improve the credit
risk of these projects. This will facilitate the entrance of
private banks and
other financing institutions as well as provide more favorable
financing
conditions.
Fitch continues to monitor FDN's credit portfolio, balance sheet
structure,
funding requirements, and credit risk administration and
appetite, crucial
factors for the sustainability of the entity.
For additional information on FDN's ratings see 'Fitch Afirma en
'AAA(col)' y
'F1+(col)' las Calificaciones Nacionales de Financiera de
Desarrollo Nacional
S.A.; Perspectiva Estable', published Friday, March 21 2014, and
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts
Sergio Ivan Pena
Director Asociado
+57-1-326-9999 Ext 1160
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
Calle 69A
Bogota - Colombia
Gilberto Andres Sanchez Cortes
Analista
+57-1-326-9999 Ext 1980
Bogota - Colombia
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
