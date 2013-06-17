(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Friday's revised Solvency II proposals for European
insurers offer no prospect of an end to the long-running dispute between
regulators and insurers over suitable capital levels for products with long-term
investment guarantees, Fitch Ratings says.
The latest proposals from the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA) contain some concessions on capital requirements for when bond
markets are particularly volatile. But the industry is unlikely to be satisfied
by this, given the potentially significant extra capital that might still be
needed to support business with investment guarantees. These products are an
important part of insurers' business in several European markets, particularly
Germany.
EIOPA's proposals follow its Long-Term Guarantees Assessment, an industry study
designed to clarify appropriate capital requirements for long-term guaranteed
products under volatile and exceptional market conditions. However, we
understand that several major insurers consider the study to be inconclusive
because the scenarios underlying the assessment were not, in their opinion,
meaningful.
We expect the latest proposals will be just a starting point for more
negotiations, potentially leading to further impact studies before any final
decisions are made. The process is at risk of extending beyond the end of the
current European Parliament and European Commission next year, which could lead
to even longer delays as a new set of politicians would have to take over the
process of bringing Solvency II into force.
In Fitch's view, Solvency II itself - and deliberations over Solvency II
proposals - are unlikely to have any significant impact on insurers' balance
sheets in the next few years because of the timescale involved in finalising and
then phasing-in new rules. We do not therefore expect Solvency II to have an
impact on insurers' credit ratings during this time.