(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) The European Commission's decision to apply only two Solvency II capital charges on securitisations across the investment-grade rating spectrum does not reflect the significant variation in risk in these assets, Fitch Ratings says. The rules are likely to push insurers that invest in securitisations using the standard model to favour assets in the 'AAAsf' and 'BBBsf' categories. The Commission said on Friday that charges under the standard formula for 'AAsf', 'Asf' and 'BBBsf' rated tranches of securitisations classified as "type 1 high quality positions" will be 3% multiplied by duration. It had previously said the charges would be duration times 3%, 4% and 5% for 'AAsf', 'Asf' and 'BBBsf', respectively. The Commission gives the 3% charge for unrated loans as the rationale for capping the charges on these instruments. Charges for 'AAAsf' rated notes remain 2.1% multiplied by duration. Our study of total losses on European securitisations during the credit crisis shows that tranches rated 'BBBsf' in July 2007 are expected to incur 2.8x more loss than those rated 'AAsf'. But even after the cuts the charges are high compared to other investment options and may not be enough to encourage insurers using the standard formula to invest significant sums. The undiversified charge for a 'AAsf' rated 10-year securitisation is still 30%, compared to 20% for a 10-year 'BBBsf' rated loan and is 15% higher than the charge for investing in an unrated five-year uncollateralised direct loan. The comparison with covered bond holdings is even starker: five-year 'AAsf' rated securitisation holdings will require 15% capital compared to 4.5% for covered bonds with the same rating and duration. These cuts have been made only on "type 1 high quality positions" rated 'BBBsf' and above. Charges for lower-rated tranches have not been reduced, so finding buyers for these tranches may be difficult, making it harder to structure deals. There may be greater benefit for insurers using their own internal models because they are able to use assumptions tailored to the risks of the specific transaction. As the bigger, more sophisticated market participants, they are also the more likely buyers of securitisations. But supervisors have often not been willing to approve models with large deviations from standard industry assumptions, so we do not expect insurers to be able to reduce capital requirements as low as might be indicated by empirical data. The Commission outlined its intentions in a press briefing and adopted the Solvency II Delegated Acts, making them public on its website for the first time. Another change in the Delegated Acts is that investments in infrastructure project bonds are treated as corporate bonds, even when credit risk is tranched, instead of being treated as securitisations. This will make it more attractive for insurers to invest in the sector. There have been considerable delays and uncertainty in the Solvency II timetable. We view the Commission's adoption of the Delegated Acts as an indication that the timeline is on track for the planned 1 January 2016 implementation. There will now be a six-month window during which the European Parliament and European Council can challenge the details of the text or accept it. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Clara Hughes Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1249 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.