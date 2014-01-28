(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Fitch Ratings says that the volume of loans entering arrears in Spain is slowing as the
economy stabilises, although the volume of loans in late stage arrears continues to increase. In
4Q13 the level of loans in arrears between one and two months stood at 1.4% compared with 1.7%
in 4Q12.
a€œFewer borrowers got into new mortgage arrears towards the end of 2013 than was
the case earlier in the year,a€� says Sanja Paic, Director in Fitcha€™s RMBS team.
a€œMore economic stability has been beneficial, but stresses on the residential
mortgage sector remain severe.a€�
Data collected by Fitch suggests that servicers are more actively pursuing the
sale of properties taken into possession, which is resulting in higher discounts
on original valuations. For properties sold in 2013, the average discount was
71.5% compared with 48.3% for all properties sold since 2009. These heavy
discounts, along with a steady increase of defaults seen in recent quarters,
drove the volume of defaulted loans higher to 3.6% in 4Q13 from 3.3% three
months ago.
The oversupply of properties on the market has driven home price declines thus
far. In addition, banks are looking to offload the significant number of
properties on their balance sheets and are therefore accepting heavy discounts,a€�
said Ms Paic.
