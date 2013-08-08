Aug 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

U.S. shipping container ABS issuance continues to increase while collateral trends are improving, though lingering risks remain, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

New container deals are on pace to equal and possibly even pass the high-water mark seen last year, with six transactions totaling $1.7 billion so far this year (compared to nine transactions totaling $2.5 billion for all of 2012). 'The environment has been well-suited for new container ABS issuance as economic growth has trudged on and other industry funding sources have been constrained,' said Senior Director Brad Sohl.

Performance thus far has been steady, with pre- and post-crisis container ABS transactions benefitting from higher utilization rates. That said, there are lingering risks that warrant caution.

Advance rates on new issues have generally risen to levels Fitch believes may not provide adequate protection under an 'A' stress. This comes as container demand growth is expected to slow. Throw in the yet-to-be-seen impact of shipping alliances on container demand (P3, for instance) and there are potential challenges to container supply and demand balance on the horizon. At the same time, struggling shipping companies increase the risk of lessee defaults.

'Shipping company revenues are under heavy pressure by stubbornly low freight rates, which are elevating lessee default risks,' said Sohl. 'Large scale lessee defaults would stress container ABS revenue and increase storage and recovery costs.'

