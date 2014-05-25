(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Institutional Framework for New
Zealand
Subnationals
here
SYDNEY, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published
report that the
overall strength of the New Zealand institutional framework
remains a major
positive credit factor for subnationals.
The positive factors within the framework focus on substantial
disclosure,
including full accruals-based balance sheet, income statement,
cash flow and
10-year rolling long-term plan which sets out revenue,
expenditure and debt
projections. It is a requirement that this plan be updated on a
regular basis.
The reporting of financials is in line with IFRS, with all
budgetary and
financial information being readily and promptly available.
Fitch considers this
level of disclosure and transparency to be optimal and compares
very favourably
with international peers.
There have been positive enhancements to the control and
supervision of the
subnationals with the Minister of Local Government powers
increasing
dramatically. The Amendment Act 2012 to the Local Government Act
2002, outlines
six key powers the minister now has when considering whether to
intervene in a
council's activities. These powers gradually increase, depending
on the
seriousness of the issue.
Furthermore, lenders are protected by the local authority's
ability to charge
any assets to secure borrowings, including property rates via a
debenture. This
allows for high levels of recovery.
The report also highlights some weaknesses including lack of
prudential
borrowing regulations. This could include maximum debt to
operating revenues and
maximum debt servicing ratios, which allows for a more formal
overall control by
the central government, with regards to the level of borrowing
by local
councils. The government has introduced new regulations that
require all
councils to disclose performance against benchmarks in their
annual reports from
FY14 onwards.
There is also no fiscal equalisation system in place, which
would allow the
weaker councils to improve their overall revenues. This is
mitigated by the fact
that the majority of revenues such as property rates, are less
correlated to the
local socio-economic profile.
The special report, entitled 'Institutional Framework for New
Zealand
Subnationals' is one in a series of Fitch's reports examining
the institutional
frameworks for subnationals in various countries which are
available on the
agency's website at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Matthew Wright
Director
+61 2 8256 0323
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0325, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 23 April
2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Institutional Framework For New Zealand Subnationals
here
