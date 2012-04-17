April 3 - Fitch Ratings has announced the appointment of Jay Leitner as its Senior Director and Head of Business and Relationship Management for the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa region. He is succeeding Stephen de Stadler, who served successfully as a Director of Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd between 2003 and 2006, and more recently headed the newly created Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa business unit. Mr. Leitner joined Fitch in 2007 from Thomson Reuters' Dubai office and served in several positions within Fitch's Business and Relationship Management division. He was appointed Head of Middle East Business Development in 2010, where he had oversight and responsibility for 10 countries and approximately 100 rating mandates. The Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa region covers a total of 41 countries, with offices in both Dubai and Johannesburg serving as the main hubs for its operations which it regards as being critical to its overall international positioning. In addition, Fitch is currently preparing a new structure for the Johannesburg office with the imminent appointment of a South Africa Country Head who will report to Mr. Leitner. In his new role, Mr. Leitner will be responsible for expanding Fitch's rating coverage across these markets and enhancing its local and regional support for investors, bankers, governmental counterparties and debt capital market issuers such as banks, corporates, insurance companies, sovereigns and asset managers. "Both the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa are proving to be robust markets for Fitch, enjoying strong business growth and a surge in enquiries over the past few years. We were a first mover in both these markets and will seek to build on the strong relationships we have developed and seek to consolidate the confidence which investors and other debt market professionals assign to our ratings,'' says Mr. Leitner. "Fitch recognises and acknowledges that the market here welcomes companies who commit to the region, especially in challenging market conditions and we in turn will strive to work with the investor and debt communities to bring high quality and rigorous ratings and research services to market," Leitner adds. Born in Germany, Mr. Leitner holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Applied Sciences in Nuremberg, Germany. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.