April 3 - Fitch Ratings has announced the appointment of Jay
Leitner as its Senior Director and Head of Business and
Relationship Management for the Middle East and Sub-Saharan
Africa region.
He is succeeding Stephen de Stadler, who served successfully as
a Director of Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd between 2003 and
2006, and more recently headed the newly created Middle East and
Sub-Saharan Africa business unit.
Mr. Leitner joined Fitch in 2007 from Thomson Reuters' Dubai
office and served in several positions within Fitch's Business
and Relationship Management division. He was appointed Head of
Middle East Business Development in 2010, where he had oversight
and responsibility for 10 countries and approximately 100 rating
mandates.
The Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa region covers a total of
41 countries, with offices in both Dubai and Johannesburg
serving as the main hubs for its operations which it regards as
being critical to its overall international positioning. In
addition, Fitch is currently preparing a new structure for the
Johannesburg office with the imminent appointment of a South
Africa Country Head who will report to Mr. Leitner.
In his new role, Mr. Leitner will be responsible for expanding
Fitch's rating coverage across these markets and enhancing its
local and regional support for investors, bankers, governmental
counterparties and debt capital market issuers such as banks,
corporates, insurance companies, sovereigns and asset managers.
"Both the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa are proving to be
robust markets for Fitch, enjoying strong business growth and a
surge in enquiries over the past few years. We were a first
mover in both these markets and will seek to build on the strong
relationships we have developed and seek to consolidate the
confidence which investors and other debt market professionals
assign to our ratings,'' says Mr. Leitner.
"Fitch recognises and acknowledges that the market here welcomes
companies who commit to the region, especially in challenging
market conditions and we in turn will strive to work with the
investor and debt communities to bring high quality and rigorous
ratings and research services to market," Leitner adds.
Born in Germany, Mr. Leitner holds a master's degree in Business
Administration from the University of Applied Sciences in
Nuremberg, Germany.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.