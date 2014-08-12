(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Newmont Mining Corporation's
development of the Merian
gold mine could be positive for Suriname's sovereign credit
profile over the
medium term by supporting growth, employment, fiscal revenue and
foreign
exchange receipts, Fitch Ratings says. External borrowing to
finance the
government's participation in the mining project was already
factored into our
debt projections when we affirmed Suriname's 'BB-'/Stable
ratings in May, but
could expose economic performance and public finances to gold
price volatility.
Bauxite, gold and oil are the main contributors to Suriname's
economy. The
mining sector accounted for 28% of fiscal revenue and 88% of
exports in 2013.
The Merian mine could involve USD1bn (18% of GDP) in investment
and double
industrial gold output by end-2016, at a time when production is
expected to
tail off as mature mines become less sustainable. Fitch
forecasts that real GDP
growth could rise to 4.2% in 2015 from our forecast 3.7% in
2014, driven by new
mining investment. A sustained decline in commodity prices and
implementation
delays are the main risks to these projections.
The project will see Suriname undertake its first commercial
sovereign
borrowing, although the state-owned oil company Staatsolie
borrowed in the
syndicated loan market in 2011 and 2014. The government has the
option to take a
25% equity stake, which it will finance through an estimated
USD200m (3.6% of
GDP) of commercial loans backed with the revenue stream of the
project. It plans
to raise a similar amount for a new partnership with IAMGOLD
Corporation,
although this project has been postponed until 2015-2016.
A new agency will be created to administer the government's
stake in the Merian
project, and loan terms will be tailored to match the expected
cash flows of the
mine. Suriname is a first-time user of non-official lending with
recent episodes
of arrears to official lenders. As such establishing a track
record of using
debt proceeds prudently and building provisions to service the
loans,
particularly in light of the high volatility of gold prices,
would be positive.
Fitch's sustainability analysis suggests that Suriname's debt
burden will likely
stay below the 'BB' median of 36% of GDP even with this external
borrowing in
2015-2016. With tax collection significantly driven by mining
royalties, the
broader impact on the fiscal accounts should be positive, but
may be volatile.
As an equity investor, the government may also receive
dividends. Newmont's
investment and public sector external borrowing will support the
balance of
payments. The current account deficit could widen to an average
5.3% in
2014-2015, but is expected to be fully financed by foreign
direct investment.
The political commitment to the project is strong, and
significant preparatory
work for the Merian project, for example upgrading the
surrounding transport
infrastructure, has been undertaken. The authorities' capacity
and willingness
to manage any fiscal windfall will also help determine the full
impact on the
sovereign credit profile. A sovereign wealth fund has been
proposed but is not
yet in place.
With presidential elections due in May 2015, fiscal expansion,
which has been
contained by domestic financing constraints, spending
rationalisation and
revenue measures, may accelerate in the meantime, potentially
putting pressure
on reserves and the exchange rate. Our public debt projections
are highly
sensitive to a failure to undertake sustained fiscal adjustment
following the
elections.
