(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Nigerian Banks here LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its 2015 outlook report that the oil price shock and the resulting policy moves leads to a negative sector outlook for the Nigerian banks. Fitch's negative view of the sector reflects the challenging and volatile operating environment due to low oil prices (Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD83/barrel in 2015) and its impact on business and the economy. Furthermore, combined with recent policy actions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to devalue the naira, raise interest rates and increase reserve requirements (CRR) we are forecasting bank profitability, asset quality and capital ratios to deteriorate in 2015. The weaker operating environment may not necessarily have rating implications. Six Nigerian banks, First Bank of Nigeria, United Bank for Africa, Diamond Bank, Union Bank, Fidelity Bank and First City Monument Bank, have IDRs driven by the probability of state support. The ability of the authorities to support domestic banks is limited by Nigeria's sovereign rating ('BB-'/Stable). The willingness to support remains strong and has been clearly demonstrated in the past. The Stable Outlook on these banks' IDRs reflects the Stable Outlook on the Nigerian sovereign. These banks' IDRs would only be impacted by a multi-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating, which is unlikely in the near term. Three Nigerian banks, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Access Bank have IDRs driven by their intrinsic creditworthiness as defined by the Viability Ratings (VR). As for other Nigerian banks rated by Fitch, their low VRs (generally in the 'b' range) already factor in the tough operating environment in Nigeria. As such, the macro implications of the current low oil prices and policy moves are unlikely to materially impact VRs and indirectly their IDRs in the near term. Nevertheless, all banks VRs remain sensitive to fast erosion in capital ratios and asset quality. Given the current Support Rating Floors, most banks' IDRs would not be impacted by a downgrade of their VRs. Banks are generally well positioned for the rate rise as they can re-price loans and benefit from higher yields on treasury bills to offset the increase in the cost of funding. However, the positive impact on the net interest margin (NIM) and core earnings will be limited due to the simultaneous hike in the reserve requirement. Profitability will also be affected by slower business growth and higher loan impairment charges. Other profitability constraints remain, such as the revised rules on banking charges and higher regulatory levies enforced in 2013. We are forecasting sector NPLs to rise above the CBN's informal cap of 5%, but below 10% by end-2015. This reflects high loan concentrations as well as emerging risks, particularly in the oil and gas and power sectors. These factors add more pressure on capital than previously anticipated. We are, therefore, further revising our forecasts and expect a 300-500bps decline in regulatory total capital ratios in 2015. This also factors in the shift to Basel II and the CBN's revised regulatory capital computation rules. Tier 1 capital ratios are very likely to fall below 15%, which is low in the Nigerian context. Any banks with even lower ratios could be vulnerable to a downgrade of its VR. We expect liquidity to remain tight in 2015, considering funding pressure. New limits on foreign currency borrowing and net open positions are likely to reduce US dollar debt issuance. Despite increasing competition for low cost and stable deposits, customer deposit growth should remain healthy. Therefore, loans to deposit ratios are likely to remain below 100%. We also note regulatory liquidity ratios (set at a minimum 30%) are declining across the sector which is a further concern. The report, '2015 Outlook: Nigerian Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. 