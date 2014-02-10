(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the acquisition of Veyance Technologies Inc. has no immediate impact on Continental AG's (BBB/Stable/F3) ratings. This is because the negative effect on credit metrics is modest and should be offset by the mildly positive impact on the group's business profile. Veyance's low exposure to the non-original equipment (OE) automotive business will increase the relative share of Continental's non-OE auto business within its ContiTech division, into which Veyance will be integrated. The non-OE auto business is traditionally less cyclical and volatile than the group's OE automotive division. In addition, Veyance's high exposure to the North American market will increase ContiTech's geographic diversification by reducing the group's sales bias towards Europe, to less than 50% of sales from approximately two thirds currently. We expect the USD1.9bn (approximately EUR1.4bn) acquisition to be financed from the group's existing cash, in late 2014 when we expect the transaction to complete. This is likely to have a disproportionate impact on Continental's key credit ratios at end-2014, which will bear the entire cash outflow associated with the acquisition cost but include only part of Veyance's 2014 earnings and cash flows. However, Fitch believes that the impact on Continental's pro-forma key credit metrics will be modest in 2015 and will only temporarily reduce the group's headroom in its current ratings. Fitch calculates that funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will increase by approximately 0.3x to 0.7x on a pro-forma basis at end-2015, while the impact on gross debt-based ratios will be low since the transaction is likely to be funded by existing cash. In addition, we believe that Continental's profitability and underlying cash generation will remain strong in the next two years, including free-cash flow margins of approximately 4%. Our current rating case projects FFO adjusted gross leverage to decline to around 1.3x at end-2015 from 2.4x at end-2012 and 1.8x at end-2013. Therefore, we believe that Continental will maintain sufficient headroom compared with our negative guidelines, including FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining below 2.5x. Veyance's EBITDA margin in 2013 was 14%, according to Continental, which is marginally weaker than Continental's ContiTech division (15% EBITDA margin). Therefore, we do not expect any material dilutive impact from the acquisition in the short term. Longer-term, Continental's strong track record in integrating companies points to potential synergies to be extracted from the Veyance acquisition, although we believe these synergies will not have a material effect on the group's profitability. The group has identified approximately EUR75m of net synergies from the acquisition by 2017. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Eric Vogeler Associate Director +49 69 76 80 76 243 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.