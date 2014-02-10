(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says the
acquisition of Veyance Technologies Inc. has no immediate impact
on Continental
AG's (BBB/Stable/F3) ratings. This is because the negative
effect on credit
metrics is modest and should be offset by the mildly positive
impact on the
group's business profile.
Veyance's low exposure to the non-original equipment (OE)
automotive business
will increase the relative share of Continental's non-OE auto
business within
its ContiTech division, into which Veyance will be integrated.
The non-OE auto
business is traditionally less cyclical and volatile than the
group's OE
automotive division. In addition, Veyance's high exposure to the
North American
market will increase ContiTech's geographic diversification by
reducing the
group's sales bias towards Europe, to less than 50% of sales
from approximately
two thirds currently.
We expect the USD1.9bn (approximately EUR1.4bn) acquisition to
be financed from
the group's existing cash, in late 2014 when we expect the
transaction to
complete. This is likely to have a disproportionate impact on
Continental's key
credit ratios at end-2014, which will bear the entire cash
outflow associated
with the acquisition cost but include only part of Veyance's
2014 earnings and
cash flows.
However, Fitch believes that the impact on Continental's
pro-forma key credit
metrics will be modest in 2015 and will only temporarily reduce
the group's
headroom in its current ratings. Fitch calculates that funds
from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage will increase by approximately 0.3x
to 0.7x on a
pro-forma basis at end-2015, while the impact on gross
debt-based ratios will be
low since the transaction is likely to be funded by existing
cash.
In addition, we believe that Continental's profitability and
underlying cash
generation will remain strong in the next two years, including
free-cash flow
margins of approximately 4%. Our current rating case projects
FFO adjusted gross
leverage to decline to around 1.3x at end-2015 from 2.4x at
end-2012 and 1.8x at
end-2013. Therefore, we believe that Continental will maintain
sufficient
headroom compared with our negative guidelines, including FFO
adjusted gross
leverage remaining below 2.5x.
Veyance's EBITDA margin in 2013 was 14%, according to
Continental, which is
marginally weaker than Continental's ContiTech division (15%
EBITDA margin).
Therefore, we do not expect any material dilutive impact from
the acquisition in
the short term.
Longer-term, Continental's strong track record in integrating
companies points
to potential synergies to be extracted from the Veyance
acquisition, although we
believe these synergies will not have a material effect on the
group's
profitability. The group has identified approximately EUR75m of
net synergies
from the acquisition by 2017.
