CHICAGO, December 18 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, there
is no immediate
change to The Sherwin-Williams Company's (NYSE: SHW) ratings,
including the
company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', following the
Superior Court of
California's proposed statement of decision against
Sherwin-Williams and two
other defendants.
SANTA CLARA LEAD-BASED PAINT LITIGATION CASE
On Dec. 16, 2013, a California Superior Court judge proposed a
statement of
decision ordering Sherwin-Williams and two other companies
(ConAgra Grocery
Products Company and NL Industries, Inc.) to pay $1.1 billion
into a fund to be
used to clean-up hazards from lead-based paint in homes in the
state of
California. The Santa Clara County, California proceeding was
initiated in March
2000 by 10 counties and cities in the state of California and
asserted a claim
for public nuisance, alleging that the presence of lead products
for use in
paint and coatings in, on and around buildings in the
plaintiff's jurisdictions
constitutes a public nuisance. The proposed $1.1 billion
liability is joint and
several.
Sherwin-Williams plans to appeal the decision and has 15 days to
file their
objections to the Superior Court judge's proposed decision.
Should the Superior
Court judge reject the defendants' objections and enter a final
decision, the
defendants can further appeal the verdict with the California
Court of Appeals,
the California Supreme Court and, finally, the U.S. Supreme
Court. Fitch expects
that this case will unlikely be resolved in the near term.
If a judgment is entered against the defendants and the Superior
Court ruling is
appealed, Sherwin-Williams may be required to post a bond, or
other types of
financial instruments, in order to stay the collection of the
judgment.
Sherwin-Williams currently has solid liquidity, including
approximately $2
billion of revolving and letters of credit facilities and $1.04
billion of cash.
(The company would be in default under its $1.05 billion
revolving credit
facility if it incurs final judgments in excess of $75 million
and not covered
by insurance and that remain undischarged for more than 60 days
and are not
effectively stayed, vacated or bonded pending appeal.)
Aside from the potential liability associated with the abatement
costs, there is
also increased possibility that the California decision could
have broader
ramifications by encouraging similar legal actions from other
state and/or
municipalities. Following the February 2006 jury verdict against
Sherwin-Williams and other defendants in the State of Rhode
Island in a similar
public nuisance case, the State of Ohio and several cities in
Ohio individually
initiated proceedings in state court in 2006 and 2007 against
Sherwin-Williams
and other companies asserting claims for public nuisance. These
actions in Ohio
were subsequently voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiffs after
the Rhode Island
Supreme Court reversed the public nuisance judgment against the
company and the
other defendants in 2008.
Fitch will monitor future rulings and take appropriate rating
actions if it
becomes clear that any future payout would have a material
adverse effect on the
company's leverage, financial condition, results of operations
or liquidity.
Fitch currently rates SHW with a Stable Outlook as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-';
--Unsecured bank credit facilities 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'';
--Commercial Paper 'F2'.
