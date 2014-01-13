(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no
immediate impact
on Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.'s (AHB, rated A-/Stable/F2) ratings
from its
planned merger with its sister company Achmea Retail Bank N.V.
(ARB) and their
holding company, Achmea Bank Holding N.V.. The merged entity
will be named
Achmea Bank N.V. (Achmea Bank). The aim of the merger is to
streamline the
operations of these entities, which are already being managed
and supervised
collectively.
The Issuer Default Ratings and senior unsecured debt rating of
AHB are based on
a high probability of support from its parent, the Dutch insurer
Achmea B.V.
(Achmea), if needed. This view is based on Achmea's ability to
provide support
and AHB's importance as a core subsidiary to Achmea in the form
of its mortgage
lender. Mortgage loans are a key retail financial product in the
Netherlands
(Achmea's core market) and AHB also provides cross-selling
opportunities for
Achmea's insurance products.
As a consequence of the merger, AHB's liabilities will
ultimately become Achmea
Bank's. As of today, Fitch has no reason to believe that it
would consider the
merged entity to be of lower strategic importance than AHB. As
ARB collects
retail savings via direct channels, the new entity will also
offer bank savings
('bankspaaren'), a product that is of importance to Achmea, as
it has been
favoured over insurance products by Dutch retail clients since
2011 to place
their savings. The merged entity should be of similar size to
AHB; hence, the
costs to Achmea of supporting the new entity, if needed, should
not rise.
Fitch would take rating action to reflect the new entity's legal
structure when
the merger is completed, expected before end-June 2014.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
