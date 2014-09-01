(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is
no impact on
Bahrain Telecommunications Company's (Batelco; BBB-/Negative)
ratings, following
the Supreme Court of the Seychelles' recent declaration of
bankruptcy of Mr.
Sivasankaran, a creditor of a Batelco subsidiary.
According to Batelco, BMIC Limited (BMIC), a wholly owned
subsidiary of the
Batelco Group of Companies, is the largest creditor of Mr.
Sivasankaran's
bankrupt estate and will pursue all legal avenues to recover the
outstanding
judgment debt from his global assets. BMIC has successfully
obtained from the
High Court of England both a judgment against Chinnakannan
Sivasankaran and Siva
Limited (the defendants) for USD212m and an indefinite worldwide
freezing order
against the defendants' assets. Fitch does not include this in
its rating case.
BMIC originally acquired a 42.7% stake of Indian-registered S
Tel in 2009. S Tel
was awarded a 2G Licence in 2008. Following the cancellation of
2G licences by
India's Supreme Court in February 2012, BMIC sought to implement
a put option
agreement with the defendants, which under certain
circumstances, such as the
cancellation of S Tel's 2G licence, or a failure by Siva to
secure debt
financing, would ensure that Siva bought back the shares
acquired by BMIC at the
price originally paid. BMIC and the defendants entered into a
binding settlement
agreement under this commitment, which contained a promise by
Mr. Sivasankaran
and Siva Limited to make payment to BMIC in agreed
circumstances. The defendants
failed to comply with their obligations under the settlement
agreement. BMIC
subsequently commenced proceedings against the defendants in the
English High
Court.
Given the lack of certainty around the timing and amount
recoverable from S Tel,
Fitch has conservatively not reflected any potential benefit
from these
developments in Batelco's ratings.
Contact:
Bashar Al Natoor
Director
+971 44241242
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Giovanni Reichenbach
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1255
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
