Feb 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico, FTA's (FADE) ratings (BBB/Stable) will not be affected by the upcoming Series 17 EUR225m Tap 2 and Series 18 EUR125m Tap 1 issuances.

Fitch has been informed by FADE's management company (Titulizacion de Activos SGFT, SA, TdA ) of the Series 17 Tap 2 and Series 18 Tap 1 issuances, which also benefit from the full government guarantee.

All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government up to a maximum of EUR26.0bn. Consequently, the ratings are credit-linked to the Spanish sovereign's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR; BBB/Stable/F2). Any change in the sovereign IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. The issuances have no rating impact on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 FADE bonds rated by Fitch as the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered. Changes in the guarantee terms could affect ratings for either existing and/or upcoming issuances.

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation platforms. FADE is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR26bn, subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates. However, all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government according to the terms of the programme documentation. FADE bonds total outstanding amount will be increased to EUR25bn after the Series 17 Tap 2 and Series 18 Tap 1 issuances, which are expected to take place on 6 March 2014.