(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings believes Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited's (GWTH, B/Stable) profit warning has no immediate impact on its ratings. The substantial decrease in its revenue and profit is mainly due to the delivery schedule of the projects, which does not affect GWTH's cash flow and credit profile substantially.

In addition, Fitch estimates its contracted sales in H113 to have exceeded the agency's expectation and therefore has generated ample liquidity to fund land acquisition. GWTH's credit profile also benefits from conservative financial management.

GWTH's ratings are constrained by its small scale relative to B-rated peers, with only CNY863m recognised sales in 2012. Other constraints are high concentration of only five to six major projects at any one time and its concentration of operations in Nanjing.

Its unique business model with a proven track record in developing small-sized commercial projects linked to metro stations enabling its superior EBITDA margin of 45% (in 2012) supports its ratings. It has a conservative financial profile, with a low net debt/adjusted inventory ratio of 7.5% at end-2012, and recurring EBITDA from its investment property portfolio, which provided 1.7x coverage of its gross interest expense in 2012.

GWTH's ratings may come under pressure from substantially weakened performance where there is a significant year-on-year decrease in contracted sales, or EBITDA margin falling below 25% on a sustained basis. A weakened financial profile with net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 30% on a sustained basis or deviation from the current focus on metro-linked projects may also exert downward pressure on its ratings.

Fitch does not expect positive rating action on GWTH over the next 12 to 18 months given the current small scale. However, positive rating action may result from increase in the value of investment properties to over CNY5bn, from annual contracted sales plus sales after completion rising to CNY3bn, and from recurring EBITDA interest coverage rising over 1x on a sustained basis.