(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings views the additional layer of financial instruments to be introduced in connection with the change in shareholding structure of Labeyrie Fine Foods (Labeyrie) as neutral to the company's credit quality. Fitch assigned an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Stable Outlook to Labeyrie and a 'B+'/'RR3' rating to Labeyrie's EUR275m senior secured notes on 20 March 2014.

In particular, the financial transaction aimed at funding the exit of LBO France and at ensuring shareholding parity between Lur Berri and PAI Partners (each would hold 43% of Labeyrie, the remaining part being held by management) involves the issuance of a certain amount of convertible bonds and GBP-equivalent EUR90m PIK notes (the PIK Notes) by its controlling entities. The convertible bonds and the PIK notes would be issued at NewCo level, a special purpose entity jointly controlled by Lur Berri, PAI Partners and management. We have analysed the terms and conditions of the PIK notes and of the convertible bonds and have concluded that, based on Fitch's 'Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe' dated 8 November 2013, they would not impact Fitch's evaluation of Labeyrie's leverage metrics.

The maintenance of the ratings is based on Labeyrie obtaining the consent of its debt holders to the transaction and thus the 'change of control' defined in Labeyrie's debt documentation is not triggered.