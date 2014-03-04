(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 04 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, Banco
Nacional de
Mexico's ratings (Banamex; rated 'A/F1', Outlook Stable and
Viability Rating of
'a') are not affected following the disclosure of the negative
impact on its net
income, due to its exposure to the company Oceanografia. On Feb.
28, Banamex
announced that its net income will suffer a negative impact of
approximately
$3,177 million of pesos at the end of 2013 as a result of its
exposure to
Oceanografia, a direct supplier of the government-owned oil
company Pemex, which
was accused of fraud. Such impact represents roughly 2% of
Banamex's equity.
As of Dec. 31, 2013, Banamex had a total exposure to
Oceanografia of $8,830
million pesos of which $7,650 million was in form of short term
factoring
accounts backed by Pemex receivables, and the balance were
direct loans and
letters of credit. After the fraud was identified, Banamex
estimated a real
recovery of 29% of the factoring accounts and the difference was
taken as a
direct charge to Banamex's earnings at the end of 2013, causing
a negative
impact on its net income of $3,177 million pesos. Banamex has
initiated the
legal process in order to recover the direct exposure to
Oceanografia. In
Fitch's opinion, the recovery prospects are deemed low to none.
In Fitch's view, this exposure and losses do not affect
Banamex's overall
financial condition, due to the bank's ample loss absorption
capacity, and
strong and resilient earnings. Fitch considers that Banamex's
Fitch Core Capital
(assuming the full impact of the announced losses) will remain
in a solid range
of 13.7% -14.0%. Also, this charge represents just 7% of the
2013 operating
income before loan loss provisions, which highlights the ability
of the bank to
absorb negative effects of this nature without materially
affecting its
financial profile.
Nonetheless, Fitch considers that this event is negative from a
risk management
and internal controls perspective, which the agency will
continue to monitor
closely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
