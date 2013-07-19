July 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

For the first time in five years, there were no new U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies reported, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

The overall rate of CREL CDO late-pays fell to 11.8% last month from 12.7% in May as no new delinquent assets were reported and 15 assets were removed from the Index. The removed assets included ten assets disposed of at losses, two defaulted assets that paid in full, two loans repurchased by asset managers in May, and one matured balloon loan that was recently extended.

While one large loan default could swing the CREL CDO delinquency rate back up rather quickly, the decline in late pays in recent months is an encouraging sign for the market.

CDO managers reported approximately $55 million in realized principal losses in June from asset disposals. The average loss on these assets, including both loans and securities, was 51%.

