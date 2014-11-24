(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/PARIS/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says an increase to the amount of Laender 46's EUR1bn 1.125% fixed-rate bonds (ISIN: DE000A13R889), due 30 September 2024, by EUR250m to EUR1.25bn, will not affect its 'AAA' Long-term rating. The increase will take effect on 26 November 2014. Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, and the amount increased is divided between the participating states as follows: State of Brandenburg: EUR31.25m State of Bremen: EUR50m State of Hamburg: EUR31.25m State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR25m State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR31.25m State of Saarland: EUR31.25m State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR50m Therefore, the total proceeds are divided between the participating states as follows: State of Brandenburg: EUR156.25m State of Bremen: EUR250m State of Hamburg: EUR156.25m State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR125m State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR156.25m State of Saarland: EUR156.25m State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR250m Contacts: Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt am Main Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.