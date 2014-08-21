(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the amendments
proposed by Royal
KPN N.V. to its subordinated capital securities will not affect
their rating of
'BB' as the amendments do not significantly alter the structure
of the
securities.
In its proposal to the holders of the securities, KPN is seeking
to raise the
ranking of the securities ahead of any preference shares of the
company. The
securities will continue to remain subordinated to KPN's senior
unsecured debt
(rated BBB-).
The affected capital securities will continue to qualify for 50%
equity credit.
The affected securities are EUR1,100m perpetual capital
securities, GBP400m
capital securities due 2073 and USD600m capital securities due
2073.
