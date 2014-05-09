(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no
impact on Alpha Bank
AE's (B-/Stable/b-) EUR3.750bn mortgage covered bonds''
'B'/Positive rating
following recent amendments to the programme documentation.
The amendments primarily consist of a change in the maturity
profile of the
bonds in a scenario where the issuer is no longer able to make
the payments that
become due under the covered bonds. The programme now
encompasses a soft-bullet
maturity profile with a 12-month principal extension as opposed
to a
pass-through structure previously.
Fitch has revised the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) to 0 (full
discontinuity) from 3
(moderate high), which reflects the agency's view that the
covered bonds would
not survive a liquidation of the issuer. The D-Cap is driven by
the liquidity
gap and systemic risk assessment, which is the weak-link
component, and takes
into account the new soft-bullet maturity profile of the covered
bonds. The
revised assessment reflects Fitch's view that the 12-month
principal maturity
extension of the covered bonds would not be sufficient to
successfully monetise
the cover pool upon enforcement of the recourse against the
cover assets.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has taken into account the
rescheduling of the
maturity date for the EUR1bn outstanding Series I to 2015 from
2014. The
reference rate of the EUR500m Series IV has been modified to
three-month EURIBOR
from the ECB rate. Upon an issuer event of default (as defined
in the programme
documentation) or if the bonds are not redeemed at the maturity
date, the
reference rate of the EUR1bn Series III and EUR500m Series IV
revert to
one-month EURIBOR from three-month EURIBOR and the interest
payment dates become
monthly instead of quarterly.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the maximum level of asset
percentage (AP) of
95% allowed by the Greek covered bond law (equivalent to 5.26%
overcollateralisation), which is in line with the breakeven AP
calculated by
Fitch at 'B'. This level of AP still provides at least 51% of
recoveries on the
bonds assumed to be in default in a 'B' rating scenario and
allows a one-notch
uplift above the 'B-' rating on a probability of default basis.
Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating will be affected, among
others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it
cannot be assumed to
remain stable over time.
Contact:
Paolo Sala
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 292
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa 8
Milan 20123
Anastasiya Kapustina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1516
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
