July 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, FTA's (the programme) fixed rate notes'
ratings will not be affected by the upcoming amortisation of AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Series
XXIV scheduled to take place on 29 July 2014.
The programme is a cash flow securitisation of Spanish mortgage covered bonds
(cedulas hipotecarias or CHs) issued by 15 banks (13 banking groups). The fixed
rate programme's current size is EUR21.7bn and the amount to amortise is
EUR1.45bn.
While each series of notes issued by the programme is collateralised by a
specific pool of CHs, the programme as a whole is protected by two liquidity
facilities, one for fixed-rate notes, and another for floating-rate notes. Each
liquidity facility is shared by all notes of the same interest rate type. When a
series of notes is paid in full, the total amount in the liquidity facilities is
reduced by the contribution of that particular series.
Fitch has received information from the SPV management company indicating that
the maximum drawable amount under the liquidity facility for the fixed rate
notes will be EUR516m after the scheduled amortisation of Series XXIV, down from
EUR565m. We consider this amount sufficiently mitigates the liquidity risk that
may arise in the notes' current rating scenario, most of which are rated
'BBBsf'. Consequently, Fitch believes the amortisation of Series XXIV will not
impact the existing ratings of the notes.
We believe obligor concentration is a material risk affecting Multi-Issuer
Cedulas Hipotecarias (MICH) transactions as it can impact the expected default
rate on the collateral. However, the changes in obligor concentrations at the
programme level after the amortisation of Series XXIV do not have any material
rating implications, as the average obligor concentration remains the same
(7.1%), and the maximum concentration increases marginally to 14.5% from 13.5%.
Two banks participating in the fixed rate series of the programme have been
upgraded since our last review, and additionally, three banks are benefiting
from a two-notch IDR uplift assigned as per Fitch's rating criteria. Those
factors are reducing the default expectation of the fixed rate programme under a
'BBB' scenario to 26% from 28.1%. After the amortisation of Series XXIV, 90% of
the fixed-rate notes would be collateralised by CHs judged to be rated 'BBB-' or
above, and 43.8% by CH judged to be rated 'BBB+' or above.
Fitch uses its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) to analyse the default rate of the
CHs. In our analysis, we assumed that the probability of default (PD) of a CH is
equal to the PD of the issuing bank with an IDR uplift of one notch, or two
notches for systemic banks, and we capture a stressed obligor correlation
assumption as all CH issuers belong to the same industry, the banking sector.
Once the default rate is calculated for all rating scenarios, to assess the
liquidity required at each rating level, Fitch uses the contractual interest
rate for the fixed-rate series. Fitch tests liquidity support within the MICH
transactions to ensure that the liquidity available provides at least one year's
coverage. The agency believes one year is a reasonable timeframe to redirect
cover pool cash flows into an alternative collection agent.
The ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs:
i) the IDRs of participating banks are downgraded; ii) the MICH portfolios see
increased concentrations as a result of further consolidation in the banking
system; or iii) the level of relied upon OC that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis falls below the supporting OC levels reported by Fitch in its OC
Tracker report.