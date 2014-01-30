(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no rating impact on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.a. (BMPS; BBB/Negative/F3) EUR6.42bn mortgage covered bonds (obbligazioni bancarie garantite, OBG) rating following recent amendments to the hedging structure. The OBG are rated 'A' on Negative Outlook and guaranteed by MPS Covered Bond S.r.l. (MPS CB). Although the amendments have led to a decrease in Fitch-calculated break even asset percentage (AP) for the 'A' rating to 77.5% from 79.5%, it is still above the 73.5% AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. This 73.5% AP published in BMPSâ€™s quarterly investor report, together with BMPSâ€™s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high discontinuity risk), underpin the OBGâ€™s 'A' rating. The 73.5% AP provides for outstanding recoveries (in excess of 91%) on the OBG in an 'A' stress scenario and allows the OBG to achieve two notches on a recovery basis above the â€˜BBB+â€™ rating on a probability of default basis. BMPS, as swap counterparty, and the guarantor have recently agreed to terminate the asset swap agreement closed at inception. In addition, the covered bond swaps on the EUR50m zero-coupon registered OBG due May 2031, on the EUR1bn fixed-rate series due June 2015 and on the two EUR75m fixed rate registered covered bonds have been terminated. Pursuant to the termination agreement, no termination payments were due by the guarantor. The liability swap agreements on the remaining fixed-rate OBG, totalling EUR2.72bn, have been novated with Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable/F1) and UBS Limited (UBS, A/Stable/F1). The EUR2.5bn floating-rate OBG remains unhedged, but benefit from some natural hedge granted by the current pool composition. As of September 2013, the cover pool consisted of 86% floating and 14% fixed rate loans; about 4% of the cover assets have an option to switch from fixed to floating and vice versa and 57% of the pool consisted of floating rate loans with cap with a weighted average cap of 5.5%. In its cash flow analysis Fitch has modelled the stressed assets cash flows under its stable, decreasing and increasing interest rates scenarios to reflect the new hedging structure. As part of its discontinuity analysis, Fitch has revised the privileged derivative risk assessment of the D-Cap to low from moderate, to reflect the limited dependence of the OBG programme on swap counterparties. It also reflects the agencyâ€™s view that external derivative counterparties leave covered bond investors less vulnerable to an issuer event of default compared with programmes with internal derivative counterparties. The privileged derivatives component is not the weakest link in Fitchâ€™s discontinuity risk assessment which remains very high, driven by the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. The Fitch breakeven AP for the rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Roberto Del Ragno Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 Milan 20123 Paolo Sala Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 292 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.