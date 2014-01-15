(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander 2's (FTA Santander 2, the issuer) asset-backed commercial paper's (ABCP) rating is not affected by recent changes to the structure. On 14 January 2014, the issuer and the liquidity facility contract were renewed for another year. The repayment of the liquidity facility is now subordinated to outstanding commercial paper (CP).

The issuer is a single-seller ABCP programme structured to purchase short-term receivables originated in Spain by Banco Santander (BBB+/Stable/F2). The receivables correspond to commercial credit discounts and credit advances provided by Banco Santander to Spanish enterprises. The conduit finances revolving purchases via the issuance of CP.

The issuer's structure has been modified to introduce total liquidity coverage for 100% of outstanding CP. The repayment of the liquidity facility provided by Banco Santander is subordinated to outstanding CP. Consequently, the structure has been simplified as several protection features designed to control the maturity gap between assets and liabilities of the issuer are no longer necessary and have been removed.

Fitch believes that this simplified structure provides more protection to the noteholders as the programme is now a fully supported structure where investors are not exposed to the credit risk of the underlying assets. The protection requires Banco Santander to be performing and consequently the ABCP rating is linked to Banco Santander's Short-term Issuer Default Rating.