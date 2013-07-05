July 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on German Residential Asset Note Distributor p.l.c (GRAND) from the cancelled initial public offering (IPO) of Deutsche Annington (DAIG; the transaction's sponsor).

In its rating analysis Fitch gave no credit to an accelerated repayment of the transaction, but focused rather on the achievability of amortisation in line with the repayment targets agreed in the December 2012 restructuring i.e. year 1: EUR1bn; year 2: EUR700m; year 3 and 4: EUR650m each.

Although the IPO cancellation scuppers the chance of full repayment this year, DAIG has nevertheless made good progress in its repayment plan, returning EUR720m to noteholders since December 2012. DAIG has signed bank financing for the remaining EUR280m of the EUR1bn contractually-agreed amortisation target.

Although any deterioration in bank funding market conditions could set back subsequent refinancing targets, Fitch notes that financing already secured for part of the year 2 amortisation target should also help DAIG's cause in meeting the remainder of its overall plan.