(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the recently announced retirement of the lead portfolio manager (PM) of the Henderson Horizon Global Property Equities Fund, Patrick Sumner, will not affect the fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The lead PM will be replaced by co-lead PMs Guy Barnard and Tim Gibson in a managed succession that will complete in June 2014. We view the prolonged period over which the succession is being effected and the track-record of the new co-lead PMs, both in terms of working together and in the case of Mr Barnard, the long period of time he worked with Mr Sumner, will mitigate the risk of style drift and performance erosion. Fitch believes the fund management team has had sufficient time to ensure a smooth transfer of responsibilities, given that the succession has been planned over 21 months. Furthermore, Fitch believes that the portfolio management approach will remain stable because of the five years Mr Barnard and Mr Sumner spent working together. The fund pursues a set of defined regional, country (in Asia) and sector (in the US) index deviation rules, which contributes to consistency of approach. The new co-lead PMs will continue in their pre-existing responsibilities. Mr Barnard is the PM for the European allocation (and assumes responsibility for the regional allocation) and Mr Gibson is the PM for the Asian allocation. The responsibility for the US allocation remains unchanged through a joint venture with Harrison Street Securities LLC. Mr Barnard and Mr Gibson have experience of working together, having co-managed the Henderson Asia-Pacific Property Equities Fund (assets under management of USD345m as of end-February 2014) for the last 12 months. Mr Barnard has a reasonable tenure with the firm (eight years) while Mr Gibson has three years. Conversely, the departure of Mr Sumner represents a loss of experience and expertise from the team. Henderson has recruited replacement staff in London; however, the new hires are inevitably less experienced than Mr Sumner. Fitch believes that the geographic separation of the co-lead PMs represents a challenge to the fund. While the new co-lead PMs have experience of working together, the fund they co-manage has underperformed peers and the index during their tenure to date. Fitch has not placed the fund 'Under Review', despite the material change to the fund's key portfolio management staff; however, it will monitor the fund and the progress of the succession closely over the coming months. It may take a rating action should the fund experience sustained underperformance relative to peers and its benchmark and/or a materially different performance profile. Contacts: Alastair Sewell Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1388 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.