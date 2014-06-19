(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says there is no rating impact on Mercurio
Mortgage Finance S.r.l. Series 2012-7 from amendments to the transaction
documents.
The transaction is a prime Italian RMBS backed by residential mortgage loans
granted by the Italian branch of Barclays Bank Plc (Barclays, A/Stable/F1).
The amendments are intended to increase the repayment speed of the notes through
higher prepayments of the underlying mortgage portfolio. In order to achieve
this, the servicer, Barclays, plans to offer a principal discount within a
certain percentage range to selected borrowers who accept to prepay the
outstanding mortgage amount. The servicer will also cover the principal
discount, by paying it to the SPV. Consequently, the SPV will not suffer any
loss.
Fitch has assessed the potential credit link between the servicer and the notes
and modeled the potential loss that the transaction would be exposed to in case
of servicer default. The agency found that the available credit enhancement is
sufficient to withstand this stress, thus the rating of the notes is not
constrained by Barclays' rating.
The rating of the notes is as follows:
Mercurio Mortgage Finance S.r.l. - Series 2012-7
Class A (ISIN IT0004791981): 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable