(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that there is no impact on the ratings of Norwegian covered bonds from
the implementation of its revised criteria (see 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March
2014 on www.fitchratings.com).
Norwegian covered bonds are excluded from Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift in
the near term because bank resolution legislation remains under development.
Fitch amended its Covered Bonds Rating Criteria to reflect the beneficial
position for covered bonds under bank resolution frameworks where resolution
tools are in place including the bail-in of certain debt, from which covered
bonds are explicitly exempt. The amendment to the criteria is centred on an
uplift above the IDR, ranging from zero to three notches, applied prior to
Fitch's discontinuity risk analysis.
Fitch currently rates the following Norwegian covered bond programmes:
Sparebank 1, Mortgage Covered Bonds, 'AAA'/Stable
Sandnes, Mortgage Covered Bonds, 'AA'/Stable
KLP Kommunekreditt, Public Sector Covered Bonds, 'AAA'/Stable