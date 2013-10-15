Oct 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that no rating actions are warranted on Uropa Securities plc Series
2007-01B (Uropa 2007) following the redenomination of the Class A4b tranche from EUR18m to a
sterling-equivalent value of GBP12.2m on 10 October 2013.
The redenomination was implemented based on the transaction's original foreign
exchange rate of GBP0.677/EUR as opposed to the current spot rate, resulting in
a difference of GBP3.1m. Fitch has been notified by the lead manager, Royal Bank
of Scotland (RBS), that the voluntary amendments were not aimed at avoiding a
probable default and does not therefore fall under the agency's definition of a
distressed debt exchange. Additionally, the amendment has no economic impact on
the transaction.
Following the note redenomination, the respective note margin has been changed
to 0.2815% over three-month Libor from 0.25% over three-month Euribor.
Additionally, the relevant currency swap agreement with RBS has been terminated.