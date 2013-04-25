(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s
Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts
of the existing revolving series of notes to a total EUR834.5m. Following the
increase, the total amount of series (including the amortising series) rises to
EUR874.8m. Fitch notes that the revolving series amounts will be increased
effective 25 April 2013.
The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR26,700,000, resulting in an aggregate total of
EUR125,700,000
Series 2010-2: EUR26,700,000, resulting in an aggregate total of
EUR125,700,000
Series 2010-4: EUR89,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of
EUR211,300,000
Series 2011-2: EUR8,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of
EUR57,000,000
Series 2012-1: EUR17,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of
EUR73,800,000
Series 2012-2: EUR13,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of
EUR55,500,000
Series 2012-3: EUR13,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of
EUR55,500,000
Series 2012-4: EUR31,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of
EUR130,000,000
Following the tap issuance, the total amounts of the series still do not
exceed the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme
(see Fitch Assigns 'AAAsf' to VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes; Outlook
Stable, dated 26 November 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com).
Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.