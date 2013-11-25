(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving series of notes to a total EUR1.16bn. The revolving series amounts will be increased effective 25 November 2013.

The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:

Series 2010-1: EUR30,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR146,600,000

Series 2010-2: EUR30,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR146,600,000

Series 2010-4: EUR64,700,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR257,700,000

Series 2011-2: EUR8,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR55,500,000

Series 2012-1: EUR21,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR93,700,000

Series 2012-2: EUR15,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR70,100,000

Series 2012-3: EUR15,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR70,100,000

Series 2012-4: EUR24,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR153,500,000

Series 2013-1: EUR15,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR69,700,000

Series 2013-2: EUR20,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR97,100,000

Following the tap issuance, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see 'Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes; Assigns New Series 'AAAsf'', dated 25 September 2013, at www.fitchratings.com).

Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.