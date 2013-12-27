(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving series of notes to a total of EUR1.32bn. The revolving series amounts will be increased effective 27 December 2013.

The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:

Series 2010-1: EUR19,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR166,100,000

Series 2010-2: EUR19,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR166,100,000

Series 2010-4: EUR39,700,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR297,400,000

Series 2011-2: EUR6,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR61,500,000

Series 2012-1: EUR13,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR107,200,000

Series 2012-2: EUR10,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR80,300,000

Series 2012-3: EUR10,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR80,300,000

Series 2012-4: EUR18,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR172,000,000

Series 2013-1: EUR10,700,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR80,400,000

Series 2013-2: EUR13,100,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR110,200,000

Following the tap issuance, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see 'Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes; Assigns New Series 'AAAsf'', dated 25 September 2013, available on www.fitchratings.com).

