(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken no rating
action on Wilton
Re Ltd. or any of its insurance subsidiaries (collectively
Wilton Re) following
today's announcement that the company signed a definitive
agreement to acquire
100% of the common stock of Aegon Canada ULC (Aegon Canada), a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Aegon N.V.
As part of the agreement, Wilton Re will acquire almost $8
billion of net
reserves. The transaction is expected to close in the first
quarter of 2015,
subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory
approvals. Wilton Re
expects to finance the transaction with new capital from its
parent company,
Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, as well as internal
resources. As a
result, the acquisition will result in no increase in Wilton
Re's financial
leverage.
Fitch views this transaction as in line with management's
strategy to acquire
blocks of life insurance risks through acquisitions. While this
transaction
marks Wilton Re's entrance into the Canadian life insurance
market, Fitch views
the competitive environment of the life insurance market in
Canada as rationale
due in part to the maturity of the market and the concentration
of business
among a small number of companies. Fitch believes the inherent
execution and
integration risk associated with the Aegon Canada transaction
are partially
mitigated by Wilton Re's successful track record of acquiring
seasoned blocks of
business. Fitch's expectation is that post-close Wilton Re will
maintain strong
capitalization at Aegon Canada.
Fitch has taken no action on the following ratings:
Wilton Reassurance Company
Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York
Texas Life Insurance Company
Conseco Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Finance LLC
--5.875% Senior Notes due March 30, 2033 at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Sept. 4, 2014.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
