(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken no rating action on Wilton Re Ltd. or any of its insurance subsidiaries (collectively Wilton Re) following today's announcement that the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the common stock of Aegon Canada ULC (Aegon Canada), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon N.V. As part of the agreement, Wilton Re will acquire almost $8 billion of net reserves. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Wilton Re expects to finance the transaction with new capital from its parent company, Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, as well as internal resources. As a result, the acquisition will result in no increase in Wilton Re's financial leverage. Fitch views this transaction as in line with management's strategy to acquire blocks of life insurance risks through acquisitions. While this transaction marks Wilton Re's entrance into the Canadian life insurance market, Fitch views the competitive environment of the life insurance market in Canada as rationale due in part to the maturity of the market and the concentration of business among a small number of companies. Fitch believes the inherent execution and integration risk associated with the Aegon Canada transaction are partially mitigated by Wilton Re's successful track record of acquiring seasoned blocks of business. Fitch's expectation is that post-close Wilton Re will maintain strong capitalization at Aegon Canada. Fitch has taken no action on the following ratings: Wilton Reassurance Company Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York Texas Life Insurance Company Conseco Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable. Wilton Re Ltd. --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable. Wilton Re Finance LLC --5.875% Senior Notes due March 30, 2033 at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Tana M. Higman Director +1-312-368-3122 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Sept. 4, 2014.