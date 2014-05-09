(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect any rating
implications
for Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank, 'AA-/F1+') from its
recently announced
transaction with Canadian Tire. Scotia is purchasing a 20%
minority interest in
Canadian Tire Financial Services (CTFS), the eighth largest
credit card issuer
in Canada, for $500 million (CAD).
As part of the transaction, Scotiabank and CTFS will have
marketing agreements
in place for potential cross-selling and Scotiabank will also
provide CTFS a
$2.0 billion credit back stop for its credit card receivable
securitizations.
Canadian Tire will also have a 10-year put option to Scotiabank,
which could
take Scotiabank's ownership interest up to 49%, if exercised.
Fitch believes the transaction is modestly positive for
Scotiabank, as it will
be immediately earnings accretive and only modestly capital
dilutive at closing,
and Scotiabank should be able to relatively quickly re-build
capital through
retained earnings. Additionally, the marketing agreement is also
favorable to
Scotiabank as it will be able over time to sell primarily
mortgage and home
equity and also wealth management products to CTFS customer
base.
The transaction may help Scotiabank continue to expand its
mortgage balances at
a time when Fitch believes the mortgage market in Canada is
likely to slow.
However, to the extent that it significantly boosts Scotiabank's
mortgage
portfolio, the impact could be negative since Fitch believes
there is some
evidence of over-valuation in the Canadian housing market.
Scotiabank may eventually want to increase its ownership in
CTFS, particularly
if the bank decides to place receivables, such as those
generated by CTFS, on
its balance sheet.
The transaction also gives Scotiabank a larger interest in a
credit card
originator. Given the current changes in the Canadian credit
card market from
the split of the large Aeroplan portfolio between CIBC and TD,
the increased
originator interests could help Scotiabank's competitive
positioning in Canada.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.