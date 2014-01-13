(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect any
rating
implications following Target's announcement that it expects
lower earnings due
to the data breach and higher losses from its Canadian
operations in the fourth
quarter.
Fitch believes the data breach is a manageable issue, although
the disclosure
that additional personal data had been stolen - including names,
mailing
addresses, phone numbers and email addresses - may further erode
customer
confidence, suggesting that the negative sales impact from the
data breach will
continue into fiscal 2014. Target is now guiding to a
fourth-quarter comparable
store (comp) sales decline of 2.5%, compared with its previous
guidance for a
flat comp, due to a sales drop-off following the disclosure of
the data breach
on Dec. 19, 2013, and a reduction in operating income of roughly
$300 million.
Fitch expects other costs such as fraud reimbursement, card
reissuance costs and
litigation will be manageable in the context of the company's
healthy ongoing
cash flow.
Fitch views the weaker performance of the Canadian business as
an issue that
could constrain Target's results over the medium-term, as sales
volumes build
more slowly than expected. The costs associated with clearing
excess inventory
in Canada will likely be focused in the fourth quarter of 2013,
with management
having increased its guidance for fourth quarter losses from the
Canadian
business to more than $400 million, compared with expectations
at the beginning
of 2013 that the business would generate positive EBIT in the
quarter.
For the full year, operating losses from the Canadian business
will likely
exceed $1 billion, a negative swing of more than $600 million
from Fitch's prior
expectations. These losses together with the incremental losses
from the data
breach will likely yield full-year 2013 EBITDA of $6.1
billion-$6.2 billion, or
15% below Fitch's original expectations for the year. This
implies that adjusted
leverage will remain in the mid-2x range for the full year,
rather than improve
to the low-2x range.
Looking ahead to 2014, Fitch expects overall top-line growth of
2% reflecting
flat comp store sales in the U.S. due to the ongoing impact of
the data breach,
and a full year of sales from the Canadian stores. EBITDA
margins are expected
to improve to the 9% range due to reduced losses from the
Canadian business.
Further assuming flat debt levels, consolidated leverage could
improve modestly
to around 2.4x.
Beyond 2014, assuming 2%-3% comparable store sales growth and
steady margins in
the U.S., and improving profitability from the Canadian
business, adjusted
leverage moves into the low-2x range. Target has refrained from
repurchasing its
shares since the second quarter of 2013, and Fitch expects the
company will
manage its share repurchases going forward in the context of
maintaining
adjusted leverage in the low-2x range.
Rating Sensitivities:
A positive rating action could be triggered by strong operating
momentum in the
domestic business, a successful expansion into Canada, and a
policy to maintain
leverage at or below 2.0x.
A negative rating action could be triggered by operating
shortfalls and/or more
aggressive share repurchase activity that drove leverage to over
2.5x for an
extended period.
Fitch currently rates Target Corporation as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--Bank credit facility 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--' Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporates'(Aug. 8, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.