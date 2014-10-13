(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 13 (Fitch) The 8 October statement
by China's State
Council announcing further monetary and fiscal easing, stops
short of reverting
to indiscriminate credit expansion as a stimulus tool, and
remains in line with
targeted easing measures announced earlier in the year, says
Fitch Ratings. The
agency does not see the statement as signalling a risk that the
Chinese
authorities are abandoning the objective of returning the
economy to a more
sustainable growth path.
The measures announced were oriented towards short-term stimulus
including a
broad announcement to "support economic growth", with "more
flexible fiscal and
monetary policies", and to "ease financing difficulties". This
indicates ongoing
concern by government over the slowdown in growth thus far in
2014.
Fitch has long highlighted the risks posed to China by
structural imbalances
caused by a surge in credit-fuelled investment growth since
2009. The government
faces major challenges as it brings growth down to a sustainable
level and
unwinds excesses. Managing a rebalancing without triggering a
"hard landing"
will be key for the outlook on China's sovereign risk. The real
estate sector
has been a major focus of investment - and consequently, now
poses the most
significant risk to the economic outlook.
Fitch continues to believe that the authorities' strategy is to
allow for a
gradual correction in the housing market by supporting consumer
demand through
targeted measures, for example to boost mortgage lending. But
the measures
outlined in the latest announcement could suggest that
policy-makers feel that
the steps to boost demand are not having a sufficient impact.
It is important to note that the statement continued to
emphasise using
"targeted" stimulus measures, which is a meaningful distinction
from a
broad-based credit easing. Other measures highlight continued
support only for
specific sectors such as agriculture and SMEs, further
indicating that the
announcement is more in line with reinforcing existing reform
strategies as
opposed to reverting to a credit-fuelled investment-growth
model.
Recent statements by senior Chinese government officials
indicating that they
were prepared to see an undershoot of the official growth target
if employment
remained robust, also suggest that the reform and rebalancing
initiative remains
intact. In keeping with this line, Chief Economist Ma Jun of the
People's Bank
of China stated on 11 October that the labour market remained
stable, the
government would avoid a "big stimulus", and that leverage to
sectors such as
state-owned enterprises and local government financing vehicles
was already too
high.
Forthcoming macroeconomic data, due to be released in the latter
half of
October, will add further detail on the ongoing rebalancing in
China's economy.
An ongoing slowdown in domestic demand would be likely to add to
pressures for
further stimulus measures - and, in turn, policy-makers'
response will be a key
indicator for the medium-term economic direction.
