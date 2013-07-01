(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Nokia's acquisition of Siemens' stake in
Nokia Siemens
Networks makes strategic sense, but puts pressure on Nokia's
balance sheet and
comes at a time when the future of its handset business is still
uncertain,
Fitch Ratings says.
The purchase gives Nokia 100% ownership of the division that
generated all group
profits over the last year. The move is also positive because
NSN's future looks
more secure than that of the group's Devices and Services
business. NSN's
strategy of focusing on higher-margin projects and more
profitable regions at
the expense of a broader geographic scope seems to be paying
off. Its underlying
operating profit margin over the last 12 months was 8.2%
compared with 0.5% in
the 12 months to Q112 and 0.6% to Q111.
However, the outlay of EUR1.7bn on NSN (an initial EUR1.2bn plus
EUR500m in one
year) weakens the group's balance sheet while the Devices and
Services
division's ability to generate sustainable positive cash flow is
questionable.
This is largely already captured in the 'BB-' rating. The
Devices and Services
division has now posted two consecutive quarters of underlying
profitability,
but visibility is still very limited. The Lumia suite of
smartphones has yet to
reach critical mass and the feature phone business is strongly
challenged by
lower-priced Android manufacturers.
Nokia group's performance over the last 12 months has exceeded
our expectations,
helped largely by strong profitability and cash flow generation
at NSN. The
group's net cash of EUR4.5bn at end-Q113 was higher than Fitch's
base case.
However, NSN's cash flow generation and net cash position of
EUR1.5bn at
end-Q113 benefitted strongly from working-capital inflows over
the preceding
year. Also, the telecoms equipment market is likely to remain
quite cyclical and
affected by the expected soft economic conditions. NSN's future
performance will
not be immune to these industry trends.
Contact:
Owen Fenton
Associate Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1423
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
