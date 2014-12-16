(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks
here
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Nordic banks' robust capitalisation
and significant
liquidity buffers underpin the stable outlook for the sector,
Fitch Ratings
says. They are likely to issue more hybrid instruments in 2015
to build
loss-absorbing buffers for senior unsecured creditors in light
of incoming
bail-in legislation. Nordic banks are generally reliant on
wholesale funding,
making capital, liquidity and junior debt buffers important for
upholding
investor confidence.
We believe Nordic banks will continue to strengthen capital in
2015, although
more slowly than in 2014. Local capital requirements are nearly
finalised and
banks appear compliant, so dividend pay-out ratios may increase.
Solid capital
ratios benefit from low risk-weights applied to some assets,
particularly
mortgage loans. But the largest banks in the region are subject
to more
stringent capital rules than most European peers, and their
leverage ratios
compare well with similarly rated global peers'.
The stable sector outlook also results from the good operating
environment,
where we expect economic growth to outpace the eurozone,
particularly in Norway
and Sweden. The Danish economy is slowly gaining momentum but is
still suffering
from the aftermath of the 2009 financial crisis, so banks with
large operations
in Denmark are likely to face more challenges. Finland has
experienced shocks in
key industries in recent years, which have reduced
competitiveness, but local
banks still report good revenue generation and asset quality.
The resilient operating environment benefits banks' revenue and
asset quality.
We expect asset quality to remain strong in 2015, driven by well
performing
residential mortgage lending and solid corporate portfolios.
Danske Bank is the
exception as its non-core Irish portfolio will still drag on its
performance,
even though we believe the worst is over. Nordic banks with
exposure to Russia
and the Baltics could suffer from economic weakness in Russia,
but losses should
be manageable.
Profitability also benefits from the oligopolistic banking
systems, with a few
banks in each country benefiting from strong and stable market
shares. This
should continue to underpin revenue generation in 2015.
Cost-income ratios are
already low, and further emphasis on cost control is likely to
cause them to
improve further, supporting profitability.
For more details on our expectations for Nordic banks, see "2015
Outlook: Major
Nordic Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Bjorn Norrman
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1330
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1326
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.