(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) An Indian Supreme Court ruling over Novartis' Glivec drug underlines our view that weaker intellectual property rights are among the main challenges for pharmaceutical companies as they expand in emerging markets, Fitch Ratings says. Despite this and lower margins, we expect emerging markets to be the main growth driver for big pharma over the next few years due to population and economic growth. Intellectual property rights in emerging markets, particularly India and China, are much weaker than in developed countries. This is evidenced by the Indian court's decision to deny Novartis' challenge over the rejection of a patent for cancer medicine Glivec, despite nearly 40 other countries having granted patents. The ruling shows Indian authorities are setting a much higher threshold for companies that want to patent new products based on existing drugs. Other companies have also suffered setbacks in India. In September 2012 Bayer lost its bid to stop generic Nexavar, as an Indian patent board denied the drugmaker's petition to stay a compulsory license granted to generics maker Natco Pharma. In June 2012 China amended its intellectual property laws to allow the government to issue compulsory licenses for local generics makers to produce drugs which are still covered by a patent. This permits domestic firms to apply for permission to produce their versions of the patented drugs based on "reasons of public health." Despite these challenges, we believe Bayer and Sanofi are the European pharma companies best positioned in emerging markets, having had healthcare sales of 33% and 32% respectively from emerging markets in 2012. They are well placed to capitalise on the growth of markets such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Turkey, South Korea, and Russia, which are expected by IMS Health to account for 30% of the world market in 2016. This rapid growth (up from 20% in 2011) contrasts with developed markets. We expect the share of sales from mature markets to decline from 66% in 2011 to about 57% in 2016. The impact of this growth will be tempered by the tendency for profit margins to be lower in the emerging markets than in developed countries as well as the patent risk challenges. Contact: Britta Holt Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1335 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1108, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.