(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
ratings of Polish
state-controlled integrated utilities PGE Polska Grupa
Energetyczna S.A. (PGE,
BBB+/Stable), TAURON Polska Energia S.A. (Tauron, BBB/Stable)
and ENEA S.A.
(BBB/Stable) will not be impacted by the recent announcement of
the Polish
government to postpone its decision regarding the construction
of the first
nuclear power plant in Poland.
Rating pressure may re-emerge once the nuclear plant proceeds,
although the
long-term nature of core nuclear-related capex would be outside
our five-year
rating horizon for Polish utilities. The rating impact will
depend on the
nuclear project's size and a probable support scheme for the
project's cash
flows.
According to the government's programme for Polish nuclear
energy, a 3GW nuclear
power plant would cost between PLN40 billion - 60 billion. Such
spending could
be equivalent to about 8GW of new coal-fired capacity. Another
obstacle,
political and social in nature, is that nuclear generation would
partly push out
the existing coal-fired generation fleet from the merit order
and negatively
impact the coal mining sector in Poland, for which power
generation is the main
coal off-taker. This would, however, happen only when the
nuclear power plant
becomes operational, which we expect no earlier than in a
decade.
Decision regarding the nuclear programme will define the
structure of the
generation fuel mix in Poland in the long term. We currently do
not include
construction of a nuclear plant in our rating cases for Polish
utilities apart
from the already started preparatory works for the postponed
nuclear plant which
will cost about PLN1 billion over several years, split among PGE
(70%), Tauron,
ENEA and copper mining company KGHM (10% each). However, the
final decision to
commence the nuclear programme, if taken, may provide for a
different programme
structure or different parties involved. It could also focus on
small scale
units rather than large scale ones.
Implementation of the nuclear project without a cash flow
support scheme, such
as capacity payments or contracts for differences, or state
guarantees for debt
could put negative pressure on the ratings given the companies'
existing large
capex plans and also a low electricity price environment.
Our current base case assumes a slow decrease in the share of
coal and
lignite-fired generation in the Polish fuel mix driven by
commissioning of new
renewable and gas-fired sources. Renewable capacity,
historically wind and
biomass, will under the new auctioning system include
photovoltaics and biogas.
Gas will be used by some newly built industrial power plants and
combined heat
and power plants. We expect that the new coal-fired blocks under
construction or
development (Opole, Kozienice, Jaworzno, Ostroleka) would
replace the oldest
blocks rather than reverse the trend of a gradual decline in the
importance of
coal in the fuel mix.
Nuclear generation is among potential initiatives being
considered by the Polish
government to remain compliant with the tightening EU
regulations on climate due
to its zero carbon dioxide emissions. Nuclear generation should
also provide
stability to the power system due to its baseload production as
well as helping
to address the capacity gap, which could otherwise emerge with
the gradual
decommissioning of the aging coal-fired blocks.
Contact:
Artur Galbarczyk
Associate Director
+48 22 338 6291
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Arkadiusz Wicik
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
