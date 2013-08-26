(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Baidu, Inc.'s
(Baidu, A/Stable)
recent acquisitions, including that of Nuomi Holdings Inc.
(Nuomi), will
strengthen its market position in key mobile products and its
mobile platform in
a fast growing and an increasingly competitive Chinese mobile
internet market.
However, Baidu's credit metrics will remain strong due to robust
cash generation
and financial flexibility driven by its search business.
Fitch believes that Baidu's recent acquisitions will play an
important role in
the company's future as mobile internet becomes increasingly
important. Baidu
has long been China's dominant search engine. However, its
mobile platform has
been weak at a time when China has become the world's largest
market for
smartphones and the mobile internet market is growing quicker
than the PC
internet market. According to China Internet Network Information
Center, Chinese
mobile internet users totalled 464 million in June 2013, up 19%
yoy.
Baidu's purchase of group-buying site Nuomi should further
enhance Baidu's
mobile presence in mapping and location-based services for local
merchants and
boost the company's e-commerce business, complementing its
existing
advertisement business. Baidu recently announced that it will
acquire a 59%
stake in Nuomi for USD160m in cash. Nuomi ranks as one of
China's top
group-buying sites, and has 3.8 million active paying users.
Nuomi generated
USD120m revenue in Q213, of which 30% was made through
smartphones.
The Nuomi acquisition will not materially alter Baidu's
financial strength.
Fitch continues to expect Baidu to maintain financial
flexibility, with strong
profitability, ample liquidity and prudent leverage over the
medium term. Baidu
has generated free cash flow margins of over 40% for the last
four years. At
end-June 2013 it had unrestricted cash of CNY9bn and short-term
investments of
over CNY25bn, compared with total debt of CNY11.8bn. Fitch
expects funds flow
from operations-adjusted leverage to remain below 2x for 2013
(1.3x for 2012).
While Baidu's microblogging service has lagged behind major
rivals, Fitch
believes Baidu has taken steps to put together the building
blocks for a
competitive mobile strategy. Baidu has agreed to acquire 91
Wireless, China's
largest third-party applications distribution store, to sharpen
its ability to
monetise mobile traffic. It also launched mobile applications
called "lite apps"
that do not need to be downloaded. Mobile users can access "lite
apps" for
transportation, travel and entertainment information through
Baidu's search
programme on smartphones.
Contacts:
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Steve Durose
Senior Director
Head of APAC TMT Ratings
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
