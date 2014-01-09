(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 08 (Fitch) The potential bid for
Wing Hang Bank
(WHB) by Singapore-based OCBC exemplifies the continuing
attraction of small
Hong Kong banks as a platform for foreign banks to seize
business opportunities
in the mainland Chinese market, says Fitch Ratings. If the deal
is closed and
executed successfully, OCBC (AA-/Stable) could help heighten
WHB's (A-/Stable)
ability to penetrate the mainland China market better than
remaining
independent. The likely subsequent rise in China concentration
risk could,
however, weigh on WHB's intrinsic strength.
This potential transaction, the second in recent months
involving a Hong
Kong-based bank, highlights the dilemma faced by all small Tier
2 banks in this
market: a lack of scale and weaker customer base and regional
connectivity
results in growing margin pressure in an increasingly
competitive marketplace.
Strategic investment by a larger player would give it improved
flexibilities in
funding and capital, and potential access to clients - all
necessary ingredients
for further expansion in a riskier but higher-growth market.
Very few acquisition targets will remain for foreign banks
looking to gain a
foothold in greater China should these deals be completed. With
mainland China
remaining difficult to access directly, these small banks offer
an operating
platform, a deposit base and a more stable regulatory
environment for foreign
banks to build a greater China franchise.
OCBC has a limited network in the mainland, but can refer
south-east Asian
customers seeking business opportunities in China - and benefit
WHB's growth in
China-related businesses. For WHB, the ability to provide a
wider range of
cross-border services would enable the bank to improve its
competitive position
in both Hong Kong and the mainland.
OCBC's aspiration to expand in China may accelerate WHB's
concentration on the
mainland, notwithstanding its presently well-diversified
operations with a
strong foothold in Macao. WHB's mainland China exposure stood at
27% of assets
at end-June 2013 against a system-wide average of 31%. However,
we doubt the
potential deal would result in aggressive expansion in China.
This is because
both OCBC and WHB have traditionally relied on strong risk
controls to keep
asset-quality pressures in check. Moreover, WHB would be subject
to the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority's supervision - and indirectly to that
of the Monetary
Authority of Singapore - which should limit excessive risk
taking.
The proposed takeover is non-binding and remains subject to
regulatory approval.
It also follows the recent proposed takeover of Chong Hing by
the
Guangzhou-based Yue Xiu Group. The success of this, and the Yue
Xiu bid, would
leave a shrinking pool of local family-owned banks.
