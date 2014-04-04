(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed that the
rating for
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC) senior unsecured USD10bn
global
medium-term note (GMTN) programme is 'AA-', on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
The confirmation follows a periodic update of the programme,
including revisions
of certain terms and conditions and to reflect the most recent
regulatory
requirements.
There is no assurance that the notes issued under the programme
will be assigned
a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under
the programme
will have the same rating as the programme rating. The agency
does not assign
generic programme ratings to subordinated notes, which will be
rated on a
case-by-case basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured programme rating is at the same level as
OCBC's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the senior notes
are direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and
rank equally
with all of its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in OCBC's Long-Term IDR, presently on RWN, will have an
impact on the
senior unsecured rating of the GMTN programme. The RWN reflects
OCBC's planned
acquisition of Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank Limited (A-/Rating
Watch Positive) and
also applies to OCBC's Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default
and Viability
Ratings (see "Fitch Places OCBC on Watch Negative on Wing Hang
Bank Takeover
Plan", dated 2 April 2014).
Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank with
reported total
assets of SGD338bn at end-2013.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see
OCBC's full rating
report, dated 2 May 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; on RWN
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'; on RWN
Viability Rating 'aa-'; on RWN
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014; are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.