(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed that the rating for Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC) senior unsecured USD10bn global medium-term note (GMTN) programme is 'AA-', on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The confirmation follows a periodic update of the programme, including revisions of certain terms and conditions and to reflect the most recent regulatory requirements. There is no assurance that the notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating. The agency does not assign generic programme ratings to subordinated notes, which will be rated on a case-by-case basis. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior unsecured programme rating is at the same level as OCBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the senior notes are direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all of its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in OCBC's Long-Term IDR, presently on RWN, will have an impact on the senior unsecured rating of the GMTN programme. The RWN reflects OCBC's planned acquisition of Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank Limited (A-/Rating Watch Positive) and also applies to OCBC's Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default and Viability Ratings (see "Fitch Places OCBC on Watch Negative on Wing Hang Bank Takeover Plan", dated 2 April 2014). Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank with reported total assets of SGD338bn at end-2013. For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see OCBC's full rating report, dated 2 May 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com. OCBC's other ratings are as follows: Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; on RWN Short-Term IDR 'F1+'; on RWN Viability Rating 'aa-'; on RWN Support Rating '1' Support Rating Floor 'A-'